Heineman was removed from Sunday's win over the A's with left side discomfort, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Heineman appeared to tweak something on a swing during in the eighth inning and was unable to finish the plate appearance. The 32-year-old is serving as Toronto's backup catcher with Alejandro Kirk (hand) on the injured list, so the club may need additional catching depth if Heineman will be unavailable for more than a day or two.