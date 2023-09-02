The Blue Jays recalled Heineman from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
With Danny Jansen (finger) on the 10-day IL, Heineman will come up from the majors to serve as the backup to Alejandro Kirk. Heineman has gone 5-for-16 in the majors since being traded from Pittsburgh in late April.
