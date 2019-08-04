The Nationals released Boxberger from his minor-league contract Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Boxberger was with the organization for just over three weeks and apparently wasn't viewed as a solution for the leaky bullpen at the big-league level. He at least pitched well at Double-A Harrisburg during his time with Washington, giving up one earned run on six hits and three walks over 8.2 innings while striking out 11. The 31-year-old should be able to land another minor-league deal in the near future or find work overseas, should he elect to pursue opportunities abroad.

