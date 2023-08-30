Boxberger (forearm) is scheduled to make another rehab appearance Wednesday with Triple-A Iowa, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The appearance will be the seventh overall of Boxberger's rehab assignment and his fourth in a row for Iowa, with whom he's given up two earned runs on three hits and two walks across two innings through his first three outings. If Boxberger checks out fine following Wednesday's appearance, the Cubs could look to bring him back from the 60-day injured list when the active roster expands to 28 men Friday. Once activated, Boxberger will likely handle a middle-innings role out of the Cubs bullpen.