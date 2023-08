Boxberger (forearm) will start a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

He has faced hitters in live batting practice and is ready to begin pitching in games. Boxberger has been on the shelf with a forearm strain since mid-May, so he could require a longer rehab stint than the typical reliever, but he will likely make it back before the end of the month if he avoids setbacks.