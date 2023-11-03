The Cubs declined their part of a $5 million mutual option with Boxberger (forearm) on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Boxberger will get an $800,000 buyout as he moves into free agency. The veteran reliever logged only 5.1 major-league innings in the second half of the 2023 season due to nagging forearm issues, but he compiled a 3.15 ERA in 141 appearances between 2021-22 and could be viewed as a potential bounceback candidate among the long list of teams seeking bullpen help.