Boxberger (forearm) will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Boxberger tossed several bullpen sessions in late July, and he's now ready to move on to the next phase of his throwing program. If all goes well Tuesday, Boxberger may be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Boxberger has been stuck on the injured list since May 15 while recovering from a right forearm strain.