Boxberger (forearm) was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Boxberger has been sidelined since mid-May with a right forearm strain but is finally ready to rejoin the Cubs' bullpen after making eight rehab appearances, the last four of which were scoreless. He could be eased back into a high-leverage role but eventually should work as a setup man.