Boxberger was not tendered a contract by Arizona for next season.

Boxberger will become a free agent after spending just one year in Arizona on a $1.85 million deal. He appeared in 60 games for the Diamondbacks, racking up 32 saves in 40 opportunities while posting a 4.39 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. The 30-year-old typically has served as a setup man throughout his major-league career, but he could get the chance to compete for a ninth-inning role depending on where he lands this winter.

More News
Our Latest Stories