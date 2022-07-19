The Royals released Peacock from his minor-league contract Sunday.
Peacock was one three players cut loose from the Triple-A Omaha roster as the affiliate prepares to welcome back a number of players coming out of the All-Star break after the big club needed reinforcements from the minor-league ranks last weekend when 10 players were placed on the restricted list for the Royals' series in Toronto. Over his 38.1 innings out of the Omaha bullpen this season, Peacock turned in a 1.88 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB. He shouldn't have much trouble landing a minor-league deal with another organization.