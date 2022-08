Peacock opted out of his Triple-A contract with Minnesota and was released, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Peacock began the season at Triple-A Omaha and posted a 1.88 ERA, 45:16 K:BB and 1.29 WHIP in 38.1 innings over 35 relief appearances prior to being released by the Royals on July 19. He then gave up four runs in 12.1 innings with 12 strikeouts (but five walks) with Triple-A St. Paul.