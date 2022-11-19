The Cubs declined to tender Marquez a contract for 2023, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Once a highly-touted prospect, Marquez missed all of 2021 with a shoulder injury and never got back into a competitive setting in 2022. He went under the knife for shoulder surgery in June and is a total wild card entering 2023. Marquez made one appearance for the Cubs in 2020 but had never previously pitched above the High-A level.
