Marquez (shoulder) has yet to begin a throwing program, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
He underwent a debridement procedure on his left shoulder last June and, upon reporting to camp in February, doctors determined the shoulder was still too tight to allow the southpaw to resume throwing. Marquez has been on a stretching program for the last three weeks and still needs to build up more strength in the shoulder before he's cleared to throw. It sounds like it's going to be quite a while before the former top prospect might be game-ready again. Marquez was non-tendered by the Cubs over the winter before being re-signed to a minor-league deal.