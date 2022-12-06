Marquez (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Marquez is just 23 years old and once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he's made just a single competitive appearance across the last three years. He made his big-league debut in 2020 but has otherwise not pitched above the high-A level, as he's battled shoulder troubles for the last two seasons. The Cubs non-tendered him back in November, but he'll return to the organization on a minor-league deal. That presumably means the Cubs still think he has some promise, but whether or not he'll be healthy enough to help the team any time soon remains to be seen.