Triple-A Iowa reinstated Marquez (shoulder) from its 60-day injured list July 18 and assigned him to Double-A Tennessee.

Marquez was sidelined for the first two-plus months of the season while recovering from left shoulder surgery before he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League in late June. He eventually moved his rehab to Single-A Myrtle Beach and High-A South Bend before settling at Tennessee. Marquez has tossed a pair of scoreless innings over two appearances at Double-A and could join the Triple-A bullpen before season's end after knocking some rust off.