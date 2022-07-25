Marquez underwent left shoulder surgery last month and will miss the rest of the season, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
A shoulder injury cost Marquez all of the 2021 campaign, and it will sideline him for all of 2022 as well. A timeline for his recovery was not revealed, so it remains to be seen when he will be ready to get back on the bump.
