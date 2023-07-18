Marquez (shoulder) shifted his rehab assignment to High-A South Bend last weekend and struck out three batters in two perfect innings over two appearances with the affiliate.

Marquez remains on Triple-A Iowa's 60-day injured list while he works his way back from left shoulder surgery. He likely won't need many more tune-up appearances in the lower levels of the minors before making his 2023 debut for Iowa, given how sharp he's been during his rehab assignment. Over stops with South Bend, Single-A Myrtle Beach and the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Marquez has yet to allow an earned run and has struck out nine over 7.1 innings.