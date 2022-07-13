The Cardinals sold Waddell's contract to the Korea Baseball Organization's Doosan Bears on Wednesday.
According to Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency, Waddell will earn $230,000 for the remainder of the 2022 KBO season while pitching for Doosan. Waddell made nine relief appearances in the majors between three different teams in 2021, but he's pitched exclusively at Triple-A Memphis in the Cardinals organization in 2022. Over 30 innings at Triple-A, he posted a 3.30 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brandon Waddell: Outrighted off roster•
-
Cardinals' Brandon Waddell: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Brandon Waddell: Recalled by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Brandon Waddell: Returns from virus-related absence•
-
Cardinals' Brandon Waddell: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Cardinals' Brandon Waddell: Returns from IL•