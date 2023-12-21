Waddell re-signed Thursday with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization, Jee-ho Yoo of Yonhap News reports.

It's a one-year, $1 million contract. Waddell headed overseas in July of 2022 and has since registered an impressive 2.92 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 140:54 K:BB across 169.2 innings (29 starts) in the KBO. The now 29-year-old left-hander posted a 5.68 ERA in 11 career major-league relief appearances between 2020-21.