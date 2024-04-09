Maier struck out five over four innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk Saturday in Single-A Augusta's 5-4 win over Columbia in 10 innings.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Maier didn't take the hill for an affiliate that year or in 2023 while he recovered from an internal brace surgery to stabilize the right ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. After the 22-year-old right-hander entered spring training without any restrictions, he was cleared to make his long-awaited professional debut this past weekend. He spotted 41 of his 60 pitches for strikes in the outing.