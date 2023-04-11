Maier is recovering from a brace surgery to stabilize his right ulnar collateral ligament but should be able to make his pro debut sometime this season, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta still gave Maier a $1.2 million bonus after selecting him in the seventh round of last year's draft even though he had already had the surgery, which speaks to his upside if he can make a full recovery. Pre-injury, Maier was touching 97 mph with his sinker and sporting a high-spin slider and advanced changeup. He will likely be assigned to Single-A or High-A once healthy.