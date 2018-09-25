Vizcaino will likely be used as the primary closer the rest of the way, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Vizcaino allowed two runs on three hits Sept. 17, but he hasn't allowed a hit in his other three appearances since returning from a shoulder injury. He picked up a save in his most recent outing -- his first save since June 17. A.J. Minter had a decent run in June and July as Vizcaino's top replacement, but Minter has posted a 4.24 ERA and 1.47 WHIP since the start of August and it sounds like he's fallen out of favor with manager Brian Snitker.