Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Likely to be primary closer
Vizcaino will likely be used as the primary closer the rest of the way, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Vizcaino allowed two runs on three hits Sept. 17, but he hasn't allowed a hit in his other three appearances since returning from a shoulder injury. He picked up a save in his most recent outing -- his first save since June 17. A.J. Minter had a decent run in June and July as Vizcaino's top replacement, but Minter has posted a 4.24 ERA and 1.47 WHIP since the start of August and it sounds like he's fallen out of favor with manager Brian Snitker.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Notches 16th save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Works low-leverage inning in first game back•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Returns from disabled list•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Slated for activation•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Looks sharp in rehab at Low-A•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Transferred to 60-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...