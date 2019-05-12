McCann went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The veteran catcher continues to experience a renaissance in his return to Atlanta. McCann is now slashing .311/.389/.508 with three homers and 15 RBI in 18 games, and he's closing in on a career milestone -- he needs just 12 more RBI for 1,000.

More News
Our Latest Stories