Braves' Brian McCann: Reaches five times
McCann went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs and two walks in a 12-3 victory against the Mets on Monday.
The veteran catcher has been a little streaky, but teams are still finding it very difficult to get him out recently. He is 8-for-16 (.500) in his last five games, and all eight of those hits have come in three contests. He's showcased power too, hitting four homers with nine RBI during that span. Right now, one has to figure McCann is hot enough that he has to see regular time in the lineup. He is batting .303 with a .516 slugging percentage, seven home runs, 29 RBI and 15 runs in 122 at-bats this season.
