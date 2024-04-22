Atlanta recalled Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Marlins at Truist Park.

Elder will take over the rotation spot of Darius Vines, who was optioned to Triple-A after making two starts following Spencer Strider's season-ending elbow injury. A 2023 All-Star, Elder faded down the stretch last season and missed out on a spot in Atlanta's rotation coming out of spring training, but he's looked sharp through three starts at Gwinnett, logging a 3.31 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB in 16.1 innings. While he hasn't shown the ability to make bats miss at a prolific rate (18.2 percent) over 228.2 innings in the majors, Elder has shown the ability to induce weak contact and keep the ball in the yard. He'll make for an attractive streaming option Monday versus a struggling Miami offense and could have long-term appeal in light of Strider's absence along with the fact that he'll be supported by one of the top offenses in baseball.