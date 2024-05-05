Elder (1-1) was hit with the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four.

Elder went 1-2-3 through the first inning before surrendering a leadoff walk to Will Smith in the second, followed by a two-run shot off the bat of Max Muncy. The right-hander would then give up a home run in both the third and fourth innings as well, leading to a season-high seven runs being charged to him. Elder hadn't allowed a home run, or more than two runs in either of his first two starts to open the campaign before getting beat up by the Dodgers on Saturday. However, he has now allowed seven or more hits in two of his first three outings this season.