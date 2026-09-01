Elder (8-8) took the loss Monday against the Giants, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

Elder was tagged for a homer by Rafael Devers just two batters into the game and later surrendered another long ball to Osleivis Basabe in the sixth before exiting. It marked the second time in his last four starts that Elder has allowed at least five runs. The right-hander owns a 4.11 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 121:49 K:BB across 149 innings this season. He's scheduled to make his next start Monday against the Phillies.