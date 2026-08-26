Elder did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out five over six innings.

Elder threw 59 of his 98 pitches for strikes and dealt with traffic throughout the night, but he managed to limit the damage enough to record his fifth quality start in his last seven outings. The right-hander is enjoying a resurgent campaign, as his 3.95 ERA would be his best mark since 2023, and he's on pace to surpass his career high of 131 strikeouts. Elder is slated to make his next start Monday at home against the Giants.