Elder is expected to be sidelined 3-to-4 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Elder had his knee examined by a doctor in Philadelphia on Monday, and the decision was made to have the minor procedure. The right-hander will not return before the end of the regular season, but Elder is aiming to be available at some point during the playoffs. Elder will conclude his regular season having gone 8-8 with a 4.11 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 121:49 K:BB over 149 innings covering 26 starts.