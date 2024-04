Elder didn't factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks against the Guardians. He struck out two.

Elder came back to earth after a dominant 2024 debut where he held the Marlins scoreless in 6.2 innings. He walked at least four batters for the ninth time in 42 career appearances but was able to keep Cleveland from notching a single extra-base hit. Elder is tentatively scheduled for a start against the Dodgers in LA on Saturday.