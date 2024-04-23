Elder (1-0) earned the win Monday against the Marlins, allowing eight hits and no walks over 6.2 shutout innings. He struck out four.

Elder stymied the lowly Marlins on Monday night as he scattered eight hits (seven singles and one double), pounding the zone with his 89.5-mph sinker. The one time All-Star was pitching well in Triple-A before his call-up, tossing 16.1 innings with a 3.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB. Should Elder stick in the Atlanta rotation, his next start would come against Cleveland at home.