Elder (1-2) took the loss Sunday against the Padres, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and three walks while striking out three over three innings.

The Padres put up a quick three runs on Elder in the first inning, all with two outs, highlighted by a two-run blast by Jake Cronenworth. Elder held them scoreless for the next two frames but ran into more issues in the fourth, allowing four straight hits and three more runs to begin the inning before he got pulled. Sunday was the second time in his last three starts he's failed to reach four innings, both of which he's given up seven runs and walked at least three batters. For the year, Elder owns a troublesome 6.46 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB in 23.2 innings and currently lines up to face the Pirates his next time on the mound.