Elder is expected to be called up from Triple-A Gwinnett and start Monday's contest versus the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Elder is set to make his first major-league start of the season, joining Atlanta ahead of their three-game series at home versus Miami. The 24-year-old has produced a 3.31 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 16.1 innings in three outings in Triple-A this season. The right-hander will look to impress against the Marlins in order to potentially get another start down the road. In order to make room for Elder on the big-league roster, Darius Vines was optioned to Gwinnett following his start against the Rangers on Sunday.