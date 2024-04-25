Elder is slated to start Sunday's game against the Guardians in Atlanta.

Elder staged a successful 2024 MLB debut Monday, holding the Marlins scoreless over 6.2 innings while striking out four and allowing nine baserunners in a winning effort. He joined the Atlanta rotation as a replacement for Darius Vines and should have some staying power with the big club due to Spencer Strider (elbow) being out for the season. Elder compiled a 3.81 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 128:63 K:BB across 174.2 innings with Atlanta in 2023.