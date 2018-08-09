Culberson got the start at third base in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Nationals, going 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored.

He's now gone yard in three straight games against the Nats, and five of his eight homers on the year have come against the Braves' NL East rivals. Culberson continues to fill a platoon role against southpaws for Atlanta, and his .283/.329/.493 slash line makes him a strong DFS option when he does get the nod.