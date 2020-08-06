Rusin cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Braves' alternate training site Thursday.
Rusin was designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday after spending just three days on the active roster, but he'll remain in the organization. The southpaw struggled in his only appearance in the majors this year, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings. Given his struggles to limit run production over time in the big leagues during the past three seasons, it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend the rest of the season at the alternate training site.