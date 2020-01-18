Rusin signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Saturday as a non-roster invitee, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Rusin spent most of last season with Triple-A Albuquerque, posting a 4.93 ERA and 42:21 K:BB over 65.2 innings. He'll get the chance to work with the major-league coaching staff during spring training, although it's unlikely he'll open the season in the majors after struggling to generate production in 2019.