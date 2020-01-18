Play

Rusin signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Saturday as a non-roster invitee, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Rusin spent most of last season with Triple-A Albuquerque, posting a 4.93 ERA and 42:21 K:BB over 65.2 innings. He'll get the chance to work with the major-league coaching staff during spring training, although it's unlikely he'll open the season in the majors after struggling to generate production in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • austin-meadows.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 1.0

    The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...

  • tim-anderson.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 1.0

    Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...

  • eugenio-suarez.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 1.0

    Third base is shaping up to be the strongest position in 2020, offering incredible depth from...