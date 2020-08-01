Rusin's contract was selected by the Braves on Saturday.
Rusin was part of the Braves' 60-man roster during camp and over the first few days of the season, but he'll join the major-league club after Jhoulys Chacin was designated for assignment Saturday. The southpaw spent the last five seasons with the Rockies but only made two appearances in the majors last year, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while failing to record any strikeouts over one inning. Rusin should pitch primarily in lower-leverage situations out of the bullpen.