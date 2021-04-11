Anderson hurled 5.1 innings against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

Anderson found himself with a two-run deficit in the first inning, but he bounced back to finish with a respectable final line. The right-hander yielded only two hits after that first frame, but both were solo home runs (by Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper). Anderson has allowed five runs while posting a 13:3 K:BB over 10.1 innings covering his first two starts -- each against Philadelphia. He'll get a different challenge Thursday when he faces Miami at home in his next scheduled start.