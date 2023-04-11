Anderson (elbow) will require Tommy John surgery, Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com report.
Anderson was placed on the injured list at Triple-A Gwinnett last Tuesday after struggling in his first start there, and he has since been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The 24-year-old will be sidelined until sometime in 2024. He was excellent for Atlanta between 2020-2021 before stumbling to a 5.00 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 97:54 K:BB in 111.2 major-league innings (22 starts) last season.