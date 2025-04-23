The Angles designated Anderson for assignment Wednesday.
Anderson was acquired by the Angels in March in a trade with Atlanta. He's given up at least three earned runs in three of his seven outings with the Angels this season and has an 11.57 ERA and 2.57 WHIP across 9.1 innings. Anderson will report to Triple-A Salt Lake if he does not get claimed off waivers.
