Anderson will be sidelined for the entire 2026 season after undergoing surgery Jan. 13 to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Anderson suffered the injury Dec. 24, and he opted for surgery a few weeks later. Currently a free agent, Anderson expects to begin a throwing program by the summer or fall and hopes to sign with a team for the 2027 season. Injuries have sidetracked the career of the 27-year-old Anderson, who posted an 11.57 ERA over seven relief outings for the Angels in 2025.