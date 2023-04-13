Anderson underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Thursday.
It was announced Tuesday that Anderson would require the reconstructive elbow procedure for a tear of his right ulnar collateral ligament. The 24-year-old will be sidelined until sometime around mid-2014.
