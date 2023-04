Triple-A Gwinnett placed Anderson on its 7-day injured list Tuesday with a sore right elbow, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The injury likely explains why Anderson was hit hard while struggling with both his command and control in his Triple-A debut last Sunday. The severity of Anderson's elbow injury isn't known at this time, but he's presumably not going to be a rotation option for the big club anytime soon.