Triple-A Gwinnett placed Anderson on its 60-day injured list March 28.
Anderson remains on Atlanta's 40-man roster, but because he was optioned to Triple-A in March, he'll begin the season on Gwinnet's 60-day IL rather than the big club's. The right-hander isn't expected to be ready to pitch in games until the second half of the season while he completes his recovery from April 2023 Tommy John surgery.
More News
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: On course in recovery•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Aiming for midsummer return•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Will undergo Tommy John surgery•
-
Braves' Ian Anderson: Nursing sore elbow at Triple-A•