Triple-A Gwinnett placed Anderson on its 60-day injured list March 28.

Anderson remains on Atlanta's 40-man roster, but because he was optioned to Triple-A in March, he'll begin the season on Gwinnet's 60-day IL rather than the big club's. The right-hander isn't expected to be ready to pitch in games until the second half of the season while he completes his recovery from April 2023 Tommy John surgery.