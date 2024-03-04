Anderson (elbow) was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Monday.
Anderson will be sidelined until around midseason while working his way back from Tommy John surgery. Unfortunately for him, he was injured while in the minors, which means he can be optioned rather than placed on the 60-day injured list and earn a major-league paycheck.
