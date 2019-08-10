Camargo is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Marlins.

Camargo will sit for the third consecutive game, giving way to Charlie Culberson who will start at shortstop and bat eighth. Camargo had regularly appeared in the starting lineup in the absence of Dansby Swanson (foot), but has just three hits -- none for extra bases -- and four walks in his last 25 plate appearances.

