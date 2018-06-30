Braves' Johan Camargo: Three hits in Friday's win
Camargo went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Cardinals.
The 24-year-old is enjoying an impressive hot streak right now, slashing .375/.419/.550 over his last 10 games with a homer and 11 RBI. He's now boosted his slash line on the season to .253/.356/.435, and with top prospect Austin Riley battling a knee injury at Triple-A Gwinnett, Camargo wouldn't appear to have any competition for the Braves' starting job at third base -- at least not from within the organization.
