Camargo went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

The 24-year-old is enjoying an impressive hot streak right now, slashing .375/.419/.550 over his last 10 games with a homer and 11 RBI. He's now boosted his slash line on the season to .253/.356/.435, and with top prospect Austin Riley battling a knee injury at Triple-A Gwinnett, Camargo wouldn't appear to have any competition for the Braves' starting job at third base -- at least not from within the organization.