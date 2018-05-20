Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Slugs eighth homer Saturday
Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Marlins.
He continues to prove that last season's power surge was no fluke -- Suzuki now has eight homers in 32 games this season to go along with a solid .264/.339/.481 slash line. Tyler Flowers' return from the disabled list has pushed Suzuki back into a time share, but he continues to supply good numbers when he is behind the plate.
