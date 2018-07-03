Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Stays hot at dish
Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over the Yankees.
Suzuki delivered an RBI double in the fourth inning, tying the game at two. He continues to be productive at the plate, as he's slashing .290/.353/.487 with eight homers and 29 RBI through 59 games. Expect for Suzuki to continue splitting the catching duties with Tyler Flowers moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...