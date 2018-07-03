Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Stays hot at dish

Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over the Yankees.

Suzuki delivered an RBI double in the fourth inning, tying the game at two. He continues to be productive at the plate, as he's slashing .290/.353/.487 with eight homers and 29 RBI through 59 games. Expect for Suzuki to continue splitting the catching duties with Tyler Flowers moving forward.